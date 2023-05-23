WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tractor in Hancock County Monday evening.
According to Hancock County Sheriff Mike Heldman, the crash happened just before six last night on County Road 226 near Township Road 261 in Washington Township. 39-year-old Dustin Shively was riding a motorcycle westbound when he struck the tractor making a turn. Shively was not wearing a helmet and was killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor, 61-year-old Marvin Kelbley of Fostoria was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from Deputy Clay Renz, Hancock County Sheriff's Office: The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash in Washington Township that occurred at approximately 5:47 P.M. It was learned that Marvin Kelbley (61 YOA of Fostoria) was Westbound on CR 226 near TR 261 in a tractor. Dustin Shively (39 YOA of Fostoria) was Westbound on CR 226 on a red Yamaha motorcycle. Dustin collided with the tractor driven by Marvin.
Dustin was pronounced dead on scene.
Dustin was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash.
Assisting at the scene were Hanco EMS, Washington Twp Fire department and Dicks Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.