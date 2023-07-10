Drivers sustain only minor injuries after a car crashes into the back of a stopped truck on State Road

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Only two minor injuries occurred after a serious crash north of Lima this morning.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on State Road near the intersection with Cable Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a commercial pickup driver heading west on State Road had stopped due to smoke coming from the engine. A short time later, a car heading westbound did not see the pickup and slammed into the back of it.
The pickup driver who was standing outside his vehicle sustained minor injuries after being thrown. The driver of the car only received minor cuts and bruises, and neither were transported by EMS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the proper use of seatbelts prevented more serious injuries and wants to remind all motorists that seatbelts save lives.