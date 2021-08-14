Drop Your Change for Good doing good for Our Daily Bread

Some pocket change and more goes a long way to help a local mission, continue their work with helping others who may be down on their luck. Our Daily Bread held a “Drop Your Change for Good” fundraiser at Clocktower Plaza Saturday afternoon. There was face painting and a bouncy house for the kids and chicken dinners and live music for the adults. Our Daily Bread does not get any government funding. All the money they raise for the soup kitchen and more comes from donations and grants. This is the second year for their fundraiser, and they hope to keep it going as a way to help continue their mission.
“We started last year, and it was during the COVID and everything and we were down at Westgate lanes this year we wanted to make it a little bigger and we got more room here and it really wasn’t that bad for COVID so we thought let's keep it going,” says Randy Kimpel of Our Daily Bread. “We are hoping that this will be our event every year and people look forward to it.”
Our Daily Bread serves around 3,000 people monthly, with meals, clothes, and ministry.