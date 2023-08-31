MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Three men were arrested following a drug interdiction detail throughout Mercer County on Wednesday.
August 31, 2023 Press Release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of several individuals yesterday afternoon (August 30) on drug related charges. The Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug interdiction detail in high traffic areas throughout the county.
Mercer County Deputies made 22 traffic stops that resulted in 14 warnings and 8 citations being issued. Three people were arrested on drug charges as a result of this detail.
- Michael A Visnaw (28) of 5101 Deerland St Kalamazoo, Michigan. Visnaw was arrested for Possession of Drugs (hashish) a Felony of the fifth degree. Mr. Visnaw was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.
- Jeremy L Smith (37) of 10738 Neptune Mendon Rd Mendon, Ohio. Smith was arrested for Possession of Drugs (cocaine) a Felony of the fifth degree. Mr. Smith was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.
- Rex E Diedrich (47) of 119 Bayview Dr Celina, Ohio. Diedrich was arrested for Possession of Drugs (methamphetamine) a Felony of the fifth degree. Mr. Diedrich was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.