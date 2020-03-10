Media Release Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart: On March 9, 2020, the Hardin County Crime Task Force along with the Hardin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 101 N. McConnell St. in the Village of Alger for trafficking in illegal narcotics. As a result of the search warrant over 5 pounds of marijuana, Psychedelic Mushroom, Methamphetamine and pills were recovered. A vehicle, Illegal firearms and over $17,000 in cash were also seized from the residence. One male was arrested at the scene and transported to the Multi County Correctional Center in Marion. The Task Force was assisted at the scene by Osborns Towing, Alger Fire and EMS, Allen County Bomb Squad, The Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Hardin Co. VIPS, the Hardin Co. Prosecutors Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.