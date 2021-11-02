Good Tuesday morning! The day is starting off with clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs will top out in the middle 40s during the afternoon with a breezy west wind up to 15 mph. Expect a dry day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Even colder weather tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Lows are expected to bottom out in the upper 20s to around 30°. Allow extra time to defrost that vehicle early Wednesday!
Wednesday is nearly a carbon-copy of today. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with lighter winds under 10 mph. Any lake-effect rain or snow should stay over Michigan and northeast Ohio. Highs will top out in the middle 40s.
A warming trend looks to kick in by the weekend with a stretch of mostly sunny days. In fact, some spots could get to 60° by Sunday! Temperatures turn rather mild as we head into next week. The other story - no precipitation! Enjoy a well-deserved sunny and dry period of weather!