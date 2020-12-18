Snow showers blanketed the region under a fresh coating of snow overnight, with many side streets icy and slick. Conditions will improve today as clouds will partially clear for some sunshine. Expect temperatures to top out in the middle 30s for our afternoon high.
There will be multiple disturbances tracking through our region over the next week. While these won't have a lot of moisture with them, each system offers up the risk for rain and snow showers.
The first disturbance arrives this weekend. A few light showers should develop Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers will mix with snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning. There is potential to get light, slushy accumulation on elevated objects, but temperatures should remain warm enough to avoid any roadway concerns.
The active weather rolls on next week. We have made changes to Monday's forecast, as data now suggests a weak system will dive in from the northwest. This will bring light showers, possibly mixing with snow Monday night. Skies will briefly clear out Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A strong cold front will approach our area Wednesday. As of now, this front looks to bring a quick shot of rain followed by a transition to snow as it passes through. Bitterly cold air is looking to work in for Christmas Eve, and we cannot rule out snow showers, especially early in the day. Flurries could fly off and on through Christmas Day. Lows are forecast to dip into the lower teens by Christmas morning, and highs may barely reach the 20s. Temperatures should moderate some next weekend. Be sure to stay close to the forecast as timing of precipitation and the extent of the cold will be fine-tuned over the coming days.