Dunkin Donuts of Lima challenging other local businesses to donate to local charities in October

Dunkin Donuts (751 N Cable Rd, Lima, OH 45805) is asking area businesses to join them in supporting the community.
Through the month of October, the Lima store will be hosting a variety of events to raise money for several local charities. You can get a balloon for 2-bucks and pop it to win prizes or purchase purple donuts to support the crisis center. They are looking for 20 other businesses to join them by choosing a charity and raising funds to support them.
Lima Dunkin Donuts Manager Amanda Casto explains, “We’ve been trying to figure out a way to reach out, a way to get our name out there. Not only that, but by helping the community. We’re local so we want to support local as well.”
There will also be a “bowl-a-thon” for businesses on November 10th to wrap up the month-long of activities. It is just a $300 commitment to your charity to reserve a lane at Westgate Entertainment Center. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 2nd. More information is available by emailing www.lima4acause@gmail.com.