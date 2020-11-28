Dunkin Donuts offers free Munchkins during the Toys for Tots event

In an effort to help out the Salvation Army with their Toys for Tots, the Dunkin Donuts in Lima started a toy drive.
More and more businesses continue to reach out to Toys for Tots this year, and Dunkin Donuts is one of them. They are giving away a free 10-pack of Munchkins with every toy donated in hopes to boost donations.
The store got the idea from another location in New York offering the same promotion, and within days they had Toys for Tots on board with the plan.
Paul Downing, the regional coordinator for Toys for tots says, “With the pandemic, it’s just so hard to find different avenues and resources so the community just comes together. We’ve seen business after business just find ways to help and be a part of the program and it all goes to the kids which is the greatest thing at the end.”
Toys for Tots will be out there again on Sunday at the Dunkin Donuts on N. Cable Rd. accepting new, unwrapped toys. The most needed items are for the older age group, ages 10 to 14.