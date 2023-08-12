Dylan Gross, a Democrat, has launched his campaign for the Ohio State House of Representatives seat in the 78th District

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After graduating from Elida High School and the Apollo Career Center in 2020, Gross became a licensed STNA. He is currently pursuing a major in Political Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Gross is passionate about improving the accessibility and affordability of healthcare and elder care in Ohio. Additionally, he strongly advocates for the protection of public education, unions, and the interests of the entire community. He is an avid supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and aims to provide genuine leadership to the 78th District of Ohio.
"Families are just trying to be able to call Ohio home. Statehouse leader Catherine Allison Russo for the democrats, that Ohio went from the heart of the country to the heart of corruption in the country. We've had a lot of plagues happen at the statehouse over the last few years. But we just need candidates and elected officials who are willing to go to the statehouse and focus on the issues that people are really talking about. Not on what people are hearing online or in echo chambers," Candidate Gross stated.
Dylan Gross will appear on the ballot for the Ohio Primary Election on March 19, 2024.