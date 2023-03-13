Press Release from the Black Swamp Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America: On Saturday, March 11 the Black Swamp Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America held the Annual Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner at the UNOH Event Center in Lima.
The purpose of this event is to recognize the 2022 Class of Eagle Scouts. In 2022, the Black Swamp Area Council had 99 Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Former Speaker of the Ohio House Robert Cupp served as the master of ceremonies and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was the keynote speaker. Secretary LaRose is an Eagle Scout.
The Scouts that earned the Eagle Scout Rank all provided leadership to their troop, earned 21 merit badges completed a service project in the community that demonstrates their leadership ability. All the requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout must be completed prior to the Scout’s 18th birthday.
Eagle Scout Jonathan Wank for Troop 224 charter to the Ottawa Kiwanis Club was selected as this year’s class spokesperson. As the 2022 Eagle Scout Class spokesperson, Jonathan Wank was presented the Paul and Lucy Gillmor Scholarship for $1,000.
Black Swamp Area Council provides the Scouting program to the 13 counties in Northwest and West Central Ohio.