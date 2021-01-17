Early morning fire causes thousands of dollars in damage

A house fire in Shawnee early Sunday morning left a vacant home with thousands of dollars of damage.
Just after 2:30 am., the Shawnee Township Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1900 block of Rose Ave. No one was inside the home when they arrived, and they later learned that it was an unoccupied house. Shawnee also called in the Cridersville Fire Department for mutual aid.
The cost of the damage to the house is estimated to be at $50,000 and the Shawnee fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.