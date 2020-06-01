Early morning fire destroys abandoned home on Lima's south side

The Lima Fire Department is trying to determine what started an early Monday morning fire that destroyed a house on the south side of Lima.
Firefighters were called out just after 1 a.m. to 1131 S. Main Street. The house was totally engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The abandoned home was torn down Monday morning because of the considerable damage it had sustained.
Firefighters also worked on stopping the flames from spreading to houses on either side. The residents in the home south of the fire were evacuated. The house on the north side was vacant, both sustained some damage. The arson investigator was brought in to investigate a cause.