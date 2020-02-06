One person is dead from an early morning fire on south Main Street in Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to an apartment at 902 S. Main Street at 2:46 am. When they arrived flames were seen coming from a second story window. The Lima Police Officers, who were on the scene when the fire department arrived, said that there was one person unaccounted for. When fire fighters got to the second floor the found one person dead, two other people who were able to get out were taken to Mercy Health-St. Ritas with non-life threatening injuries. Shawnee Township was called in to assist with the fire. The cause is currently under investigation; the name of the victim has not been released. We will have more on this fire on Noon Edition.