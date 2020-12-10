A home is still standing in Perry Township after sustaining an early Thursday morning fire.
Just after 3 a.m., the Perry Township Fire Department responded to a home on the 1500 block of Bowman Road and found fire and smoke coming from the front of the residence. Mutual aid was requested from the Westminster Fire Department, and both fire departments were able to extinguish the fire with no injury. The occupants of the home were able to make it out before the firefighters arrived. Although the home sustained the fire, an estimated $55,000 of damage was caused. The investigation for how the fire started is still ongoing.