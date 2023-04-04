ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Early voting has started for the primary election, and the Secretary of State urging people to get a ballot and vote.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 67 counties in Ohio have issues or candidates on the ballot, and if you can not make it out on election day on May 2nd, you can go to your board of elections to vote early in person. And if you want to vote early and can not make it to the board of elections, there are still options to cast your ballot.
"This is also a reminder to request your absentee ballot," says Frank LaRose, (R) Ohio Secretary of State. "Now is the time to get that request in for the absentee ballot, vote from the comfort of home. Including for our men and women serving or studying overseas. There is still time to request that overseas ballot at this point.
And if you go to the board of elections to vote early or wait until May 2nd to vote, starting this election and moving forward you will need to have a photo ID to get a ballot.
"There historically has been a small number, about 2%, that use an alternative form such as a pay stub or utility bill, that is no longer one of the options. So yes, it has to be a government-issued photo id, a military id, a passport, something like that. And if you don't have one, starting here next week, you will be able to go and get one for free from your local BMV location. No good excuse to miss out on voting," added LaRose.
Putnam County is the only county that doesn't have something on the ballot for May 2nd. A few of the items voters will see include mayors races in Wapakoneta and Findlay, there are some renewal issues for schools, park districts, and townships, the Village of Spencerville is asking for new money for police services and the City of Lima will be voting on electric aggregation.