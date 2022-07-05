Ohio's second primary election is fast approaching and today(7/5/22) is the deadline to register to vote.
If you are not a registered voter, you have until 9PM tonight to stop by the Allen County Board of Elections in order to vote in the August 2nd special primary. If you are already registered, you can check or update your voter registration online until midnight. Repeated map redistricting issues caused several races to be delayed from the May 3rd primary. Races on the August ballot include the offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee. Starting Wednesday, July 6, early voters can head to the Allen County Board of Elections to request and submit an absentee ballot. If voting by mail, you will simply mail a request form to the Allen County Board of Elections and then receive/return your own ballot in the mail. A much lower voter turnout is anticipated than our first primary, but otherwise, this election will run much the same.
"All polling locations are open. There are a few exceptions where we had to move the room or across the street from the church. Double-check your polling location to make sure you're not moved just that far. Other locations are generally the same as what they were in the primary in May," says Kathy Meyer, Director of the Allen County Board of Elections.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot by mail will be the Saturday before the election. Your mail-in ballot must be post marked by Monday, August 1st to be counted.
