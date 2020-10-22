Early voting in Allen County on record pace

They just keep coming. That’s the word from the Allen County Board of Elections as they see a record number of early voters.
It’s a steady pace as an average of 500 voters a day have been casting their vote before election day. Election officials say they are on track for a record-breaking turnout for this election. They are urging voters not to wait until the last minute and those with absentee ballots to return them as soon as possible.
Allen County Board of Elections Director Kathy Meyer explains, “You can only vote early in our office until 2 p.m. on November 2nd. If you’re going to mail in your ballot, please have it postmarked and hand canceled by the Post Office by November 2nd. We have to receive that ballot by 10 days after the election to consider it for the official canvas.”
The board of Elections will be open until 6 pm on Friday and next week until 7 p.m. each weeknight. They will also be open the next two weekends on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, November 2nd early voting ends at 2 p.m.