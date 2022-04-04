Early voting starts April 5th for the first of two primary elections for the state of Ohio this year

It has been a challenge for the local board of elections to get prepared for the May Primary due to the court proceedings around the state redistricting map.
Allen County Commissioners and Allen County Board of Elections officials met Monday morning to discuss the May Primary and what is to be expected. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has sent the directive that Ohio will have two primaries since several Ohio Congressional seat boundaries have not been determined. With the case still being reviewed by the Ohio Supreme Court, the primary has been split.
Allen County Board of Elections Director, Kathy Meyer explains, “We will have a primary May 3rd as usual and they’re going to push back a secondary primary, bifurcated as they’re calling it, at a later date. We have not been given that official date as of yet.”
The Board of elections is prepared for Tuesday's start of absentee and early voting. You can cast your vote up to May 2nd at 2:00 pm. April 4th was the last day to register to vote. While this primary election is something voters haven’t seen before, both the Board of Elections and the commissioners are confident that all will go well.
County Commissioner Cory Noonan adds, “It’s just unprecedented times and just trying to figure out what may follow. But again, the confidence that we have in the board and the staff that we have here in Allen County, one, two or you name it, the elections will be done, and they will be done properly.”
Kathy Meyer says, “It’s probably going to be more confusing for the voters than it is for us. Because we’ve had guidance along the way. But we have a great staff here and we’ll get it done.”