East Palestine derailment waste heading to two Ohio sites as cleanup continues

EAST PALESTINE, OH (WLIO) - Shipments of contaminated waste from the site of the East Palestine derailment resumed today to two approved sites in Ohio.
Some of the liquid waste will be sent to a facility in Vickery, which is southwest of Sandusky, for disposal in an underground injection well. Solid waste will be shipped to an incinerator in East Liverpool, which is just north of Steubenville. EPA officials say additional solid waste disposal locations were being sought.
The Federal EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to "pause" shipments from the site last week to allow additional oversight measures about where waste was shipped. Some liquid and solid waste had already been taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.
All of the rail cars except for the 11 cars held by the National Transportation Safety Board have been removed from the site, which will allow the excavation of additional contaminated soil and the installation of monitoring wells to check for groundwater contamination.