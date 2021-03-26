Easter egg hunt planned for 6th ward of Lima

This weekend, the 6th ward of Lima will be enjoying an Easter egg hunt at Hoover Park.
Lima councilman Derry Glenn is hosting the 10th annual Easter egg hunt this Sunday, March 28th. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon, encouraging families to hit up other Easter events that are planned around the area.
Last year’s Easter egg hunt was canceled, and Glenn wasn’t sure if he was going to put it on this year. That was until the community stepped up.
He says, “This came solely from the people in our community. They called and said, ‘Hey, I went to SAMS Club and bought three big bags of candy.’ Then they bought all the eggs like, ‘We need this to happen we need you to sponsor it.’ I wasn’t going to do it at first. So now, people call me and say come get the stuff, that makes you excited.”
The Easter egg hunt will also feature 40 golden eggs with special items for the kids, among hundreds of other eggs filled with candy.