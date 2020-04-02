Easter surprises for the students at St. Rose Elementary bring smiles from a distance

Teachers at St. Rose visited their students' homes on Thursday to drop off schoolwork and smiles.
While students are out of school, teachers have to find a way to collect their schoolwork and provide them with more material for the upcoming weeks. The teachers at St. Rose thought it would be a great idea to caravan to their students' homes with schoolwork, treats, and even a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny.
Stacee Johnson, a 2nd-grade teacher at St. Rose says, “We hope that they get excited about it. We want to see their smiling faces through the windows and we’re hoping that they’re just doing good being sequestered in their home.”
While students Pre-k through 2nd got a visit from the Easter bunny today, students in higher grades get Easter surprises of their own from their teachers in the days to come.