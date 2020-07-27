Economic & Community Development Committee meet about landlord licensing system

The Economic & Community Development Committee met Monday evening virtually to discuss the possibility of a landlord licensing system.
The discussion included the possibility that landlords apply for a license to make sure that tenants are moving into livable rental units. This comes after complaints from tenants about living conditions and a housing study done recommending a landlord licensing program. Under Lima 3rd Ward Carla Thompson's proposal, a yearly license would need to be obtained, inspections would be done on rental properties and would have to be passed once every 3 years or when a new tenant is found. The committee says this is not a program to hurt landlords working in good faith, but a way to improve the lives of the people living in Lima.
Thompson said, “Many communities have a licensing system and still manage to have a robust rental industry there, and that’s what we are looking for. We want the landlords to know that they will have a voice in this process and that it’s meant to just set a standard, and not to be punitive.”
There is not a set date for the next meeting, but Thompson expects it to be within the next month.