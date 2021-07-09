Egg wash spill in Van Wert County

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was in Van Wert County earlier this week responding to reports of a spill at a farm.
On Wednesday July 7th, staff from the EPA were in Spencerville over a report of an accidental overnight release of egg wash liquid. The liquid made its way into a nearby stream as well.
The Pine Valley Ranch was responsible for the spill and once they discovered the malfunction, they immediately turned off the pump system and followed emergency procedures. The company hired an environmental contractor to contain the discharge with earthen dams and remove the contaminants from the stream.
According to the EPA, field testing showed the dams were effective in containing the discharge before it reached the St. Marys River.
Press Release from the the Ohio EPA: On July 7, Ohio EPA staff responded to an incident in the Spencerville area of Van Wert County. The Pine Valley Ranch reported an overnight release of egg wash liquid (not manure) to field tiles that discharged to an unnamed stream (tributary of the St. Mary’s River). Upon discovery of the malfunction, the company followed their emergency operating procedure by immediately turning off their pump system and placing a stop on their impacted field tile. The company hired an environmental contractor to contain the discharge with earthen dams and remove the contaminants from the stream with vacuum trucks. Field testing showed that the earthen dams were effective in preventing the discharge from impacting the St. Mary’s River.