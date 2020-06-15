Elder Victim Ministry raise awareness of elder abuse

Monday was Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and representatives of Elder Victim Ministry in Allen and Putnam counties held a special dedication at the Primrose Retirement Community of Lima.
The representatives placed a plaque at a tree on Primrose's property, to honor elder victims around the community and the world. Residents of Primrose were there to watch the dedication. This ministry works to support elders through different services including safety planning, trauma support, and more. They say it's vital to raise awareness of the abuse they face.
"We need the community to be aware and to know that it is very real, and it is happening, and there are a number of us agency-wide that are able to offer assistance for those folks who want assistance or need it," said Sherry Smith, with Allen County Elder Victim Ministry.
Primrose invites Elder Victim Ministry to speak to their residents about abuse, and staff are grateful to have a resource in the community that is supporting seniors.
"We are so glad to have Crime Victim [Services] for the elderly, very much so," said Larrain Benroth, life enrichment coordinator for Primrose. "I think it was a very good thing that they started, as there is a lot that we don’t know about, and it's nice to have an advocate."
Elder Victim Ministry says that with the recent stay at home orders, they saw a 40 percent increase in cases compared to the same time period last year.