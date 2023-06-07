Elida Elementary gives students a chance to explore what fun activities a library can offer

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida schools showed kids that going to the library can be a fun activity.
Elida Elementary School held its "Summer Library Program" for Kindergarten to 5th grade students to do much more than just reading. Board games, crafts, and other activities were held all in an effort to show kids that visiting the library can be more than just sitting down and reading a book.
"Just that, you know, libraries are fun! It's not just about reading, there's a lot of hands-on activities and activities that go on here in the library and just that it's just a fun space with lots of things to do other than reading," said Manyd Henderson, media specialist at the Elida District.
The program came thanks to a grant that totaled $1,600, with $400 of that total coming from the school district. The program is held each Wednesday in the elementary Media Center from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. through June 21st (June 7, June 14, and June 21st).