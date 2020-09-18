Elida Elementary students leave their "mark" on new school

The students at Elida Elementary School have already left their mark on the new school that is under construction. 

On Friday, the kids at Elida signed their name one by one on a giant support beam that will be placed in their new school. They have watched almost every step of the construction process from just outside their windows at school, and the anticipation seems to continue to grow. It’s been just over a year since the groundbreaking ceremony.

Michelle Allison, the principal at Elida says, “It’s an exciting way to get the students involved as well as the staff involved in the construction process. We have everybody here so excited today, and we can officially leave our mark on the new building.”

The principal says that construction is estimated to be completed before the start of next school year, and hopes to start next year off in a brand new building.

 

