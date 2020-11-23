Elida FFA holds Blood Donor Day

It wasn’t their normal turn out, but the Elida Future Farmers of America were able to schedule people for their blood drive.
Students say it was a little difficult getting people to sign up this time around, but 31 people rolled up their sleeves to help save lives. Teachers and students donated blood today. With the COVID pandemic, there is a shortage of blood and that’s why the Elida FFA wanted to keep their blood donor day on track.
Haydin Schiffhauer a senior FFA member explains, “We had to push. We went around lunches and talked to people. We went table by table. We sent out a video during our “Bulldog” so everybody would watch it, but people are just scared because of COVID.”
The FFA tries to hold blood donor days twice a year.