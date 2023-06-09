Elida FFA hosts a blood donation day with the American Red Cross

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida FFA organized a blood donor day with the American Red Cross.
The group was set up in the Elida High School gym. The five-hour blood drive gave donors plenty of time to roll up a sleeve and help put a dent in the nationwide blood shortage. All blood donors were given a complimentary Cedar Point pass as a token of gratitude.
"We usually do it every year, like two or three times a year during the school year. It's just a really good way to give back to the community and to let everybody know about the FFA and what we do for the school," said Cecilia Long-Reed, Elida FFA secretary.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. this Tuesday at the American Red Cross Allen County chapter house, located at 610 South Collett Street Lima OH 45805.