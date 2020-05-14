Elida High School holds a special social distanced graduation ceremony for students

It is a milestone, after all! High schools everywhere are coming up with ways to still have a graduation ceremony this year and Elida High School did theirs in a way that didn't require video chat.
Each graduating student had a 5-minute "appointment" and was able to bring four guests. They had their name read, then walked across the stage, and picked up their diploma. The graduates were then allowed to take pictures with their family and friends, while it was all filmed. The principal of Elida High School says families are appreciative of the change of plans, and that it adds a special touch compared to a normal ceremony.
"We did feel like that it was very important for our students to have some type of personal aspect to their graduation," explained Darren Sharp, principal of Elida High School. You know, a lot of them worked very hard and you know for some of them it's a very big accomplishment that we didn't want to take away and wanted to give them something special, so we're trying to do what we can to the best of our ability while these regulations are in place."
"I really do like it instead that we didn't have to do it online, you know, it means that they care about us getting this whole ceremony," commented Jada Simpson, Elida High School graduate.
Around 170 students graduated from Elida High School this year, and a video compilation of the three-day ceremony will be made for families to watch.