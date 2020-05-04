Elida High School senior getting support from teachers and local businesses to complete project

An Elida High School student is going to be able to complete a “self-assigned senior project” thanks to the kindness of several local businesses in the region.
Devon Barnett was feeling down about missing out on traditional class events during his senior year thanks to COVID-19. He turned to a hobby he enjoyed, making things, which went into overdrive. He decided to build a small house style hangout. But he needed assistance and local businesses donated materials to help him in his project along with the support of the “Adopt a Senior” with Elida teachers.
Barnett explains how that motivated him even more, “When I got that first donation it really motivated me to keep going. Then I started reaching out to other people. The more I got the more I got motivated. It took my mind off the things that are going on in the world right now.”
Teacher and director of Elida’s Opportunity School Dustin Dobie adds, “I think it’s important that the senior class knows the teachers at Elida still care about them. That they're thinking about them every day even though we’re not in contact with them. We hate the fact they had to cancel proms and graduations, sporting events, and club activities. This is just a way we can show the students that we do care about them and we think about them every day.”
Dobie arranged a donation with the Lima Lowe's dropping off insulation and siding for the project. Lowe's management says they were honored to help with Barnett’s “self-assigned senior project”.