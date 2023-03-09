Elida High School students roll up their sleeves for a blood drive

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis. It's the worst blood shortage in over a decade, creating risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, local high school students are rolling up their sleeves and donating to those in need.
And Elida High School students are rolling up their sleeves and donating to those in need. The students and staff are passionate about giving back to the community; holding a blood drive is one way they can do that. This afternoon, the high school's FFA students sponsored a blood donor day in partnership with the American Red Cross to help aid the 71% of blood centers currently affected by the shortage.
"The blood drive is a great opportunity for the students and community of Elida to give back, especially after recent years, where everyone has realized that it's important to keep others healthy and help our community. It's a really good opportunity, and it makes me feel good personally just to give back and donate," said Cheyanne Pack, Elida High School senior & FFA member.
If you missed the opportunity to contribute, you can schedule a donation appointment on the American Red Cross website.