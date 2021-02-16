Elida Local School Board of Education endorses House Bill 1

Elida Local Schools Board of Education is encouraging the state government to pass legislation that would change the way funding is given out.
Tuesday evening the board passed a resolution that would endorse the Fair School Funding Plan or House Bill 1, which was originally introduced in House Bill 305 by Representative Bob Cupp and then-Representative John Patterson. This bill would do away with the old way of prioritizing funding for schools, which relied heavily on property values. The bill would change that by having part of the evaluation based on property value and family income, which would give a truer sense of a district's wealth.
Joel Parker, Elida Local Schools Treasurer said, “We’re a unique district that we’ve got say a high tax base, but maybe some lower income levels, so I think this will level the playing field because it will take a look at the income levels of the people in our district as well as the property values in your district because I think so many would so argue that we’re still over-reliant on property taxes when it comes to school funding.
The board also authorized the selling of personal property no longer needed for school purposes from the old elementary school through Kiger Realty & Auction.