Press Release from the Elida Local School District: Elida Local Schools has been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Elida Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
According to Mr. Michael Reese, Elida Middle School Band Director, "All parts of the Elida music program, from elementary all the way through high school, are very fortunate to have the support of our community, parents and administration! We are able to put on a number of ambitious performances each year, because of the support of so many and the hard work of our students. It is really exciting to not only get national recognition for what our community is accomplishing, but to do so two years in a row! We'd like to send a big "thank you" to all of those that have contributed to make music in Elida a reality."
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.