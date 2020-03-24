Elida Local Schools will distribute free meals bags to students each week on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Distribution sites will be set up in the parking lots of Lima Community Church near the Axis Building, 2945 N. Cole Street, and at Temple Christian School/Lima Baptist Temple, 982 Brower Road.
All students in grades K-12 will be provided with “grab and go” breakfast and lunches for free at one of these locations during this time. Bags are given to the families as they drive up in their cars. Students must be present to receive meals. Students will be provided with two lunches and two breakfasts on Mondays, and three lunches and three breakfasts on Wednesdays.
Staff and volunteers will distribute the sacks as long as supplies last. Any changes due to supplies, orders government, and/or health department will be communicated through the school district’s Bulldog Alert system.