Elida looks to make school routes safer for area students

Elida is currently working on plans to give students in the village and American Township a safer route to school. The Allen County Regional Planning, Elida School District, ODOT District 1, and American Township have partnered together to use the Safe Routes to School Grant.
Through this state grant, they can get up to $400,000 towards updating signage by the schools, flashing school zone signs, improve sidewalks and crosswalks. The village administrator says if the grant is approved it will set an example to the surrounding school districts.
“One of the biggest things is that it’s paid one hundred percent and we can update all the signage in the area of the schools into a comprehensive effort and be the forefront of everyone in the area,” said Dave Metzger, the Village of Elida administrator.
He's looking to get a vote on the grant next week at the council meeting.