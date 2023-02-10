Elida man facing sexual battery charges tries to get interview with law enforcement tossed

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Elida man facing multiple charges of sexual battery is trying to get an interview he did with law enforcement tossed before his trial.

Lawyers for 33-year-old Levi Oglesbee filed a motion to suppress an interview he did with Allen County Sheriff's detectives last year. He was indicted on ten counts of sexual battery by an Allen County Grand Jury. According to the indictment, the incidents happened between August and September of 2022. Oglesbee is currently in the Allen County Jail, his trial is scheduled to start in March.

