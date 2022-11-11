Elida Middle School honors veterans during school assembly

Elida Middle School hosted a special ceremony to honor our veterans.

Elida Middle School students invited any relatives who served or currently serve in the armed forces to be recognized. Students had the chance to say what Veterans Day means to them, and the goal is to show students the importance of honoring those who sacrificed for our freedoms. The education director at Lauer Farms 1944 spoke to shed light on the role women played in our military during World War II.

