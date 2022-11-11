Elida Middle School honors veterans during school assembly

Elida Middle School students invited any relatives who served or currently serve in the armed forces to be recognized. Students had the chance to say what Veterans Day means to them, and the goal is to show students the importance of honoring those who sacrificed for our freedoms. The education director at Lauer Farms 1944 spoke to shed light on the role women played in our military during World War II.
"The one thing I hope that the students take from me today personally, especially on my talk on women in World War II, is the fact that women were a part of the story. Women veterans are super important, and they paved the way for women today who serve," says Lauer Farms Education Director Lacey Opdycke.
"I was looking at the POW/MIA flag in there while we were in the assembly and I wonder how many people even know what POW/MIA really means. Those are the people that really did give all," says Phillip Lee, U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran.
The Elida Middle School band and choir took part by performing patriotic music during the ceremony.
