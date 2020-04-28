Elida Middle School teacher and coach surprised with retirement parade

A teacher and coach at Elida Local Schools is retiring after over 3 decades of service. And despite social distancing rules, friends and family were still able to celebrate her legacy.
Sue Skinner taught middle school science and physical education for 34 years. She also coached basketball, volleyball, and softball for 20 years. On Tuesday evening, Sue was at the middle school choosing a spot to plant a tree in her honor, when a caravan surprised her with signs and lots of noise to congratulate her on her retirement. Sue says she had no idea this was being planned.
“I just think that's what the Elida community does, they rally around their people. We’ve always been very supportive of each other. I’ve had the person that hired me even came today, all the teaching staff that I worked with. It's just been a great honor.” she explains.
She has been a resident of Elida her entire life and seeing all the great people drive by reminded her why she decided to stay.
She says, “I didn’t really plan on it but I started coaching here and I love the people and we just had great experiences through coaching and I just never left, and I have no regrets whatsoever. This is where I was meant to be for my entire career.”
Sue says the surprise provided her closure at the end of her career.