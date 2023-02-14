Elida Police Levy will not be on May Primary Ballot

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Elida's police levy will not be on the May primary ballot.
The Allen County Board of Elections holding another emergency meeting this morning to vote on whether the ballot language meets the state's requirement. The board voted that it does not meet the Ohio Revised Code's definition for the purpose of collecting tax dollars for the police department. The submitted language states "For the purpose of current expenses of the police department" and the state says it needs to be more detailed.
"Under the current budget language, if it was approved, the Tax Utilization Department which is under the Ohio Taxation Department could possibly come in and seize those monies and certainly we want to protect the taxpayer as well as supporting the police department," explained Keith Cheney, Allen County Board of Elections.
The village can resubmit the levy with the corrected language to be on the November general election ballot. Cheney says taxes would start being collected in 2024 with no loss in dollars.