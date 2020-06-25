Elida School Board of Education holds meeting for upcoming school year

The Elida Schools Board of Education met this evening to discuss the upcoming school year.
The state has not released a plan for schools as the school year quickly approaches. Governor Mike DeWine has announced that they will have guidelines out within a week on how schools can proceed to re-open for the upcoming school year. We spoke to the Elida Superintendent on possible plans for the upcoming school year, depending on what guidelines come out.
Joel Mengerink, Superintendent said, “We are making alternative plans. Until we see those guidelines, we don’t know what those plans really are. You know, certainly, we could be back in school with every student, every day, it could be a hybrid of that where it’s a day or two a week, and class sizes are 50% of what they are, or it could be online. It’s just one of those where we have to wait and see and make some decisions when those guidelines come out.”
The first day of school for Elida is scheduled for August 11th.