Elida School District says there is one confirmed case in the elementary

The Elida School District says there is 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 in the elementary.

It was not identified if the case was a staff member or student, but Allen County Public Health has been contacted and is working with the school district to prevent the spread. Elida schools sent a letter home with all the students, but those who were in close contact with the individual will be contacted to get further instructions. The school says if you were not identified as being in close contact, they ask that you still monitor yourself for any symptoms of the coronavirus.

Which include:   

Fever/Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of Taste or smell

Sore Throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you or your student have any of those symptoms or they develop, please do NOT go to school or work. Please contact your health care provider for evaluation.  If you don’t have a health care provider, please contact Allen County Public Health 419-228-4457 

