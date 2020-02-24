Elida Schools and village reach agreement for elementary school water, sewage

An agreement has been reached between the Elida School District and the village for providing water and sewer to the new elementary school.
According to superintendent Joel Mengerink, the school district has dropped their lawsuit with the village after they have come to a resolution that satisfied both parties. At this point, specific details of the resolution cannot be released - but Mengerink was able to confirm that an annexation will take place and the school would receive an abatement for its current employees.
He believes this resolution is a step in the right direction: "This is a good situation for both of us," Mengerink said. "We’re happy that we had an open dialogue with the new administration and mayor of the village and we’re happy at this point to put this to a conclusion."
Construction on the new elementary building is slated to begin in two weeks.