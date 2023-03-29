Elida second grade students getting hands-on with nature thanks to the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida elementary second grade students are taking field trips to Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park for interactions with nature.
Naturalist Beth Theisen taught the students how animals in Ohio interact with their environment before taking a walk through the woods. During their adventure, the children were able to observe wildlife while experiencing how living and non-living things work together in an ecosystem. Other activities included a pond study as well as a nature scavenger hunt. The field trip also was a unique and hands-on approach to meeting a few standards set by the State of Ohio regarding the second-grade science curriculum.
"They learn a little bit about concepts that go with their science standards, and we're helping the teachers out with their science classes. I also hope that they just have a great day outside. It's so important for kids to spend time outdoors. So, I hope they have a great time and that it will translate to spending some time out in their yard or one of our parks in the future," stated Beth Theisen, naturalist at the Johnny Appleseed Park District.
More students from Elida's second-grade class will be going on the field trip throughout the rest of the school week.