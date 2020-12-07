Elida students giving back to local seniors

Students from the Elida Middle School are in the giving spirit this holiday season.
The Good Vibes Club assembled Christmas packages Monday afternoon that will go to seniors at the local Shawnee Manor nursing home. Included inside each package are Christmas cards, candy canes, fuzzy socks, and foot cream. The students were able to put together 40 packages for the seniors, which will not only be a nice gift to them but teaching the students a rewarding lesson.
Brooklie Corwin, an 8th grader at Elida Middle School said, “Today we are making little goodie bags for the people at the nursing homes to brighten their Christmas.”
She continued saying, “Helping other people is good, and making other people feel good is really, really cool."
The delivery date is not determined but is expected to be before Christmas.