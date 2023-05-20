Elida students show off their artistic skills at the annual district art exhibit

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida Bulldogs show off their creative side during the school district’s annual art exhibit. Thousands of pieces of art from students in elementary through high school were on display for parents, grandparents, and other students to check out. The works were created throughout the school year and included pictures, 3D sculptures, ceramics, and mixed media pieces. The exhibit showcases not only their talent but the personal creativity they bring to their art.
“I think that art provides an opportunity for our students to be themselves, express themselves, and kind of find a home within the school,” says Hollie Albright, Elida High School Art Teacher. “I hope that students and parents will take away the value of the arts in this community and what we provide for our students.”
Also, by having a district-wide art show the art teachers hope that the public sees the growth of the students from elementary to high school through the art.