In accordance with the recent directives from Governor DeWine’s office to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to protect the health and welfare of our employees and our community, Starting Thursday March 19, 2020 Village Hall will be closed to the public.
We are still available via phone (419-339-2811) and the internet. Please frequent the Village of Elida’s web site for current updates. We will not be scheduling any in home appointments at this time. If you have a utility payment, please put it in the secured drop box at Village Hall, this is monitored at all times by camera surveillance, or contact the office to help you set up automatic withdraw.
We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this occurs to you. Please understand that this will help all of us help ourselves.