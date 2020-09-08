Elida Village Council holds special meeting to discuss sewer rates

Elida Village Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss sewer rates.
Residents voiced their concern at the possibility of seeing an increase in their utility bill in the upcoming years. Elida will have to build a new sewer plant to meet EPA guidelines which will cost around $6 million to $8 million. Council expressed that they are being proactive in solving the problem in advance, rather than waiting until they have a problem and having to increase the rates even higher. They have not agreed on the amount of increase as of yet, but residents would like to see better transparency from council.
Sally Ulrich, an Elida resident said, “I want to know where the increase is going. What it is earmarked for. I’d love to see a budget for the improvements that they are thinking of using this money for. They talk about different items, but let's get specific on these things and let us know.”
Council also honored Patrolman Lawrence Nelson-Wallace for his service with the youth in the community.