Elida Village Council passes elementary school annexation

The Elida Village Council approved an annexation during Tuesday evening's council meeting.
Elida Village Council approved the 40 acre parcels annexation into the village of Elida on its third reading as an emergency, making it official Tuesday evening. The agreement will supply water and sewer to the new elementary school at a rate that will not exceed the inside village rate. The village has agreed to a 10-year tax abatement on the village income tax for current staff at the new elementary school. Council is very appreciative they were able to work this deal out and continue the relationship with the school.
Claude Paxton, Mayor of Elida said, “We’ve worked well with the village schools for years as an opportunity to help the school and an opportunity to help the village at the same time and so we’re really looking forward to continuing the relationship with the school that we have. Very appreciative of the school superintendent and the school board and what they have done to make this come about.”
The next council meeting will take place on May 25th.