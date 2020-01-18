ElkFest 2020

The Lima Elks Lodge #54 held Elk Fest 2020. A Saturday night spent at the Elks with food, drinks, and live music for Elk Fest 2020. Three local bands played as people danced and had a good time. The lineup of bands was Prudence, Indoorfins, and Shifferly Road.
Deb O'Keefe, Exalted Ruler of Elks #54 says, “We thought it was a great opportunity to kind of break up the winter blues, allow folks that opportunity to kind of come out, spend time with friends, with family, have entertainment available.”
Shifferly road plays until 1 AM and drinks will be served until then.