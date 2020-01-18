ElkFest 2020

The Lima Elks Lodge #54 held Elk Fest 2020. A Saturday night spent at the Elks with food, drinks, and live music for Elk Fest 2020. Three local bands played as people danced and had a good time. The lineup of bands was Prudence, Indoorfins, and Shifferly Road.

Deb O'Keefe, Exalted Ruler of Elks #54 says, “We thought it was a great opportunity to kind of break up the winter blues, allow folks that opportunity to kind of come out, spend time with friends, with family, have entertainment available.”

Shifferly road plays until 1 AM and drinks will be served until then.

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.